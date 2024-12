Taylor Caffrey won $150,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket her mother put in her Christmas stocking. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman collected a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she fished out of her stocking on Christmas morning. Taylor Caffrey, 25, of Grimes, told Iowa Lottery officials her mother has a tradition of stuffing the family's stockings with lottery tickets.

Caffrey pulled out a Money Gift ticket on Christmas morning and scratched off a $150,000 prize.

She said it was the largest prize anyone in her family has ever won from a Christmas ticket.

Caffrey's mother bought the ticket from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on University Avenue in West Des Moines.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying off her college debt and buying a home.