Dec. 30, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Martial artist dons blindfold, smashes coconuts around another man's body

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An India-based martial arts collective captured a dangerous Guinness World Records title when one member donned a blindfold and used a sledgehammer to smash coconuts arranged around another member's body.

The Bir Khalsa martial arts group took on the title for the most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in one minute on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

The blindfolded martial artist managed to smash 69 coconuts in one minute without injuring his teammate.

The total bested the previous record by Rakesh B and Prabhakar Reddy P, who ended their attempt with 50 smashed coconuts in 2020.

The Bir Khalsa collective hold numerous world records, including the recently-announced title for the most slices of a cucumber held in a person's mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute.

Dog missing for nine days returns home, rings the doorbell
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dog missing for nine days returns home, rings the doorbell
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida family's dog, missing for nearly 10 days, returned home for the holidays and rang her family's doorbell about 2:30 a.m.
Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey
Odd News // 2 days ago
Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A South African security firm said teams were dispatched to a home where a panic alarm turned out to have been triggered by a thieving monkey.
No injuries, no crying when overturned tanker spills milk in Minnesota
Odd News // 2 days ago
No injuries, no crying when overturned tanker spills milk in Minnesota
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Santa Claus may have been deprived of some of his traditional snacks when a tanker truck spilled its load of milk onto a road.
$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend
Odd News // 2 days ago
$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift from a friend.
Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A California couple's engagement photo shoot in snowy Utah took a turn for the worse when their engagement ring vanished into the winter wonderland.
Wallabies recaptured after escaping South Carolina petting zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wallabies recaptured after escaping South Carolina petting zoo
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Officials in a South Carolina city announced they have captured the second of two wallabies who escaped from a petting zoo.
Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair
Odd News // 3 days ago
Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Melbourne-area home where a deadly tiger snake was found lurking underneath a baby's bouncy chair.
Iowa man scores $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings before Christmas shopping
Odd News // 4 days ago
Iowa man scores $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings before Christmas shopping
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Estuardo Gomez Diaz was about to go Christmas shopping when he realized he scored $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings.
Woman consumes 49 grams of green cotton candy for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Woman consumes 49 grams of green cotton candy for Guinness World Record
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Speed eater Leah Shutkever took home a new Guinness World Record title when she consumed 49 grams of green cotton candy in sixty seconds.
Deer rescued after falling through ice on frozen reservoir
Odd News // 5 days ago
Deer rescued after falling through ice on frozen reservoir
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Connecticut rescued a deer that fell through the ice covering a reservoir.
