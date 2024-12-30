Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An India-based martial arts collective captured a dangerous Guinness World Records title when one member donned a blindfold and used a sledgehammer to smash coconuts arranged around another member's body.

The Bir Khalsa martial arts group took on the title for the most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in one minute on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

The blindfolded martial artist managed to smash 69 coconuts in one minute without injuring his teammate.

The total bested the previous record by Rakesh B and Prabhakar Reddy P, who ended their attempt with 50 smashed coconuts in 2020.

The Bir Khalsa collective hold numerous world records, including the recently-announced title for the most slices of a cucumber held in a person's mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute.