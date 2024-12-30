Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Treasure hunters dedicated to recovering millions of Lego pieces that fell into the ocean in 1997 said hundreds of pieces were found this year, including the first reported discovery of a sunken Lego shark.

The Lego Lost at Sea project is dedicated to finding and chronicling the discovery of the pieces lost into the water when a wave swept 62 shipping containers off the Tokio Express cargo ship about 20 miles off the coast of Land's End, England, on Feb. 13, 1997.

Advertisement

One of the containers was loaded with 4,756,940 Lego pieces.

Tracey Williams, founder of Lego Lost at Sea, said hundreds of the lost Lego toys were found during 2024, including the first discovery of a Lego shark.

Plymouth fisherman Richard West, 35, found the shark on one of his nets about 20 miles south of Penzance.

Advertisement

"I could tell straight away what it was because I had Lego sharks in the pirate ship set when I was little," West told the BBC. "It's priceless -- it's treasure!"

Williams said the shark was one of 51,800 lost in the shipment, but West's discovery marked the first one known to have been recovered.

"Interestingly, after Richard's find, another Lego shark came to light -- found not by a fisherman or fisherwoman in their nets but by Andrea Hunt from a beach in St. Ives," Williams said. "The sharks sink, which explains why so few have been found. There are probably some 50,000-plus still lying on the seabed, some making their way ashore, others heading into deeper waters."

Williams said many of the lost Lego pieces turn up on beaches, but some have traveled as far away as Norway.

"The aim of the Lego Lost At Sea Project is primarily to raise awareness of the problem of plastic in the ocean -- how it gets there, what sinks, what floats, how long it lasts, how far it drifts -- both on the surface of the ocean and along the seabed -- and what happens to it over time and as it breaks apart," she said.