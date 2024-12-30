Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 30, 2024 / 1:41 PM

Fisherman finds Lego shark lost into the ocean in 1997

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Treasure hunters dedicated to recovering millions of Lego pieces that fell into the ocean in 1997 said hundreds of pieces were found this year, including the first reported discovery of a sunken Lego shark.

The Lego Lost at Sea project is dedicated to finding and chronicling the discovery of the pieces lost into the water when a wave swept 62 shipping containers off the Tokio Express cargo ship about 20 miles off the coast of Land's End, England, on Feb. 13, 1997.

Advertisement

One of the containers was loaded with 4,756,940 Lego pieces.

Tracey Williams, founder of Lego Lost at Sea, said hundreds of the lost Lego toys were found during 2024, including the first discovery of a Lego shark.

Plymouth fisherman Richard West, 35, found the shark on one of his nets about 20 miles south of Penzance.

Advertisement

"I could tell straight away what it was because I had Lego sharks in the pirate ship set when I was little," West told the BBC. "It's priceless -- it's treasure!"

Williams said the shark was one of 51,800 lost in the shipment, but West's discovery marked the first one known to have been recovered.

"Interestingly, after Richard's find, another Lego shark came to light -- found not by a fisherman or fisherwoman in their nets but by Andrea Hunt from a beach in St. Ives," Williams said. "The sharks sink, which explains why so few have been found. There are probably some 50,000-plus still lying on the seabed, some making their way ashore, others heading into deeper waters."

Williams said many of the lost Lego pieces turn up on beaches, but some have traveled as far away as Norway.

"The aim of the Lego Lost At Sea Project is primarily to raise awareness of the problem of plastic in the ocean -- how it gets there, what sinks, what floats, how long it lasts, how far it drifts -- both on the surface of the ocean and along the seabed -- and what happens to it over time and as it breaks apart," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Martial artist dons blindfold, smashes coconuts around another man's body
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Martial artist dons blindfold, smashes coconuts around another man's body
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An India-based martial arts collective captured a dangerous Guinness World Records title when one member donned a blindfold and used a sledgehammer to smash coconuts arranged around another member's body.
Dog missing for nine days returns home, rings the doorbell
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dog missing for nine days returns home, rings the doorbell
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida family's dog, missing for nearly 10 days, returned home for the holidays and rang her family's doorbell about 2:30 a.m.
Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey
Odd News // 3 days ago
Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A South African security firm said teams were dispatched to a home where a panic alarm turned out to have been triggered by a thieving monkey.
No injuries, no crying when overturned tanker spills milk in Minnesota
Odd News // 3 days ago
No injuries, no crying when overturned tanker spills milk in Minnesota
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Santa Claus may have been deprived of some of his traditional snacks when a tanker truck spilled its load of milk onto a road.
$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend
Odd News // 3 days ago
$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift from a friend.
Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A California couple's engagement photo shoot in snowy Utah took a turn for the worse when their engagement ring vanished into the winter wonderland.
Wallabies recaptured after escaping South Carolina petting zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wallabies recaptured after escaping South Carolina petting zoo
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Officials in a South Carolina city announced they have captured the second of two wallabies who escaped from a petting zoo.
Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair
Odd News // 3 days ago
Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Melbourne-area home where a deadly tiger snake was found lurking underneath a baby's bouncy chair.
Iowa man scores $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings before Christmas shopping
Odd News // 4 days ago
Iowa man scores $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings before Christmas shopping
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Estuardo Gomez Diaz was about to go Christmas shopping when he realized he scored $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings.
Woman consumes 49 grams of green cotton candy for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Woman consumes 49 grams of green cotton candy for Guinness World Record
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Speed eater Leah Shutkever took home a new Guinness World Record title when she consumed 49 grams of green cotton candy in sixty seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend
$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend
Conversation with co-worker leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Conversation with co-worker leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey
Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey
Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah
Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement