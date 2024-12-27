Panic alarm at South African home triggered by remote-stealing monkey

Teams from security firm Mi7 National Group responded to a Northdale, South Africa, home where a panic alarm turned out to have been triggered by a monkey that stole the homeowner's security remote. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A South African security firm said teams were dispatched to a home where a panic alarm turned out to have been triggered by a thieving monkey. Security company Mi7 National Group said on social media that its control room received multiple panic alarm signals from a home in Northdale on the day after Christmas. Advertisement

"Under the impression that the client must have been under distress, several units were immediately dispatched to the home," the post said. "Upon the first team's arrival, the client informed them that a monkey had gotten into the home and nabbed a remote containing the panic button."

The monkey fled with the remote, and the company continued to receive panic signals until the primate was out of range of the receiver.

"In an unusual turn of events, the client opted not to have our teams chase down the culprit, and let him get away with the loot," officials wrote.