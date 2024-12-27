$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend

|Advertisement
"Our good friend gave each of us a ticket as a gift," the player recalled. "Mine was a Snowflake Tripler scratch-off. I waited until my wife struck out with hers, then I started scratching."
The man revealed what initially appeared to be a $10,000 prize, but he soon realized it was actually $100,000.
"I didn't believe it. Just couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.
The man temporarily left the party so he could scan his ticket at a local store.
"When I got back to the party, the celebration went up a few notches," he said.