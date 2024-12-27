Trending
Dec. 27, 2024 / 2:14 PM

$100,000 winning lottery ticket was a Christmas gift from a friend

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift from a friend.

The man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife each received a scratch-off ticket from a friend for Christmas.

"Our good friend gave each of us a ticket as a gift," the player recalled. "Mine was a Snowflake Tripler scratch-off. I waited until my wife struck out with hers, then I started scratching."

The man revealed what initially appeared to be a $10,000 prize, but he soon realized it was actually $100,000.

"I didn't believe it. Just couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.

The man temporarily left the party so he could scan his ticket at a local store.

"When I got back to the party, the celebration went up a few notches," he said.

