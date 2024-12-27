Trending
Odd News
Dec. 27, 2024 / 12:28 PM

Ring vanishes into the snow during engagement photo shoot in Utah

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A California couple's engagement photo shoot in snowy Utah took a turn for the worse when their engagement ring vanished into the winter wonderland.

Kim Zaw, 33, and Phil Mui, 34, were having engagement photos taken in Park City when photographer Sabrina Boehlke noticed the ring was missing from Zaw's finger.

"Ten minutes into the shoot, we lose the ring," Mui told KSTU-TV. "Hearts are sinking, we're kinda freaking out a little bit."

The couple, their photographer and a series of passersby searched for the ring for two hours. The Park City Ski Patrol even responded with a metal detector to help out, but it was Mui who eventually spotted the ring sparkling in the snow.

"As soon as Phil was like, 'I found it!' I was like jumping up and down, and I just started crying because I was so excited that we found it," Zaw said.

A similar mishap occurred earlier this month in Cleveland when firefighters ended up needing to be called to rescue an engagement ring that fell down a sewer during a photo shoot at the Cultural Gardens in University Circle.

