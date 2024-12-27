View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snake Hunter (@snakehunteraus) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Melbourne-area home where a deadly tiger snake was found lurking underneath a baby's bouncy chair. "It's Christmas night, and all is quiet in this house -- except for a tiger snake, which was sitting underneath a child's bouncer," Mark Pelley, aka The Snake Hunter, says in a video posted to social media. Advertisement The video shows Pelley removing a highly venomous tiger snake from underneath the bouncy chair. "When mum and dad noticed a tiger snake late at night crawl through the lounge and hide under a child's bouncer they first had to double check their eyes," he wrote in the video's caption. The snake was safely relocated with no injuries to human or reptile. Read More Deer rescued after falling through ice on frozen reservoir Man wins $30,000 lottery prize while driving to work Fireballs seen over southern U.S. identified as satellite remains