A tanker truck carrying 6,400 gallons of milk overturned in Sterns County, Minn., and spilled some of its load. Photo courtesy of the Sterns County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Santa Claus may have been deprived of some of his traditional snacks when a tanker truck spilled its load of milk onto a road. The Sterns County Sheriff's Office said the truck tipped over on Mapleview Road, just north of the County Road 40 intersection, at about 8:53 a.m. Christmas morning. Advertisement

The tanker, which had been hauling about 6,400 gallons of milk, spilled some of the liquid into the roadway.

The driver, identified as Joshua Kulzer, 24, of Melrose, told deputies the trailer's tires got too close to the shoulder of the road and started sink into the softer surface, pulling the truck onto its side.

Kulzer was not injured in the crash.