Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Officials in a South Carolina city announced they have captured the second of two wallabies who escaped from a petting zoo.

The male wallabies, named Creed and Sylvester, escaped Thursday from the petting zoo set up at the Nights of Lights event at Heritage Park in Simpsonville.

Creed was quickly recaptured, but Sylvester managed to evade local authorities overnight and was finally located Friday.

Police shot Sylvester with a tranquilizer and returned him to the petting zoo.

Officials said they have not yet determined how the marsupials managed to escape their cages.