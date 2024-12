Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Speed eater Leah Shutkever took home a new Guinness World Record title when she consumed 49 grams of green cotton candy in sixty seconds.

"Why is it green?" Shutkever asked when the plate was presented.

"It's quite grinchy," said adjudicator David Wilson.

According to Wilson, Shutkever would need to eat at least 45 grams of the Grinch-colored treat to beat the world record.

"I have very sticky fingers, and a very, very sticky face," Shutkever said after earning the new title. "But you know what? It was so worth it. It was absolutely delicious."

The competitive eater has also set records for consuming 19 chicken nuggets and 10 jelly doughnuts in one minute and three minutes, respectively.