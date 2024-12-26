Estuardo Gomez Diaz realized that he won $20,000 in Mega Millions money just as he was about to go Christmas shopping. Photo courtesy of State of Iowa Lottery

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Estuardo Gomez Diaz was about to go Christmas shopping when he realized he scored $20,000 in Mega Millions winnings. Diaz, 52, said that he "just froze" when he noticed that he matched four of five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

His son verified the win.

Diaz narrowly missed the jackpot, which would have been $862 million, but his choice to add the Megaplier to his ticket meant he doubled his winnings, hitting $20,000.

He purchased the ticket in Le Mars, Iowa.

"It was the most happy experience of my life," Diaz said.

He wants to put the money toward home improvement, and potentially a Guatemala trip.

"I'm overwhelmed with happiness and joy," he said.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday is worth approximately $1.15 billion.