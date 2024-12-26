|Advertisement
His son verified the win.
Diaz narrowly missed the jackpot, which would have been $862 million, but his choice to add the Megaplier to his ticket meant he doubled his winnings, hitting $20,000.
He purchased the ticket in Le Mars, Iowa.
"It was the most happy experience of my life," Diaz said.
He wants to put the money toward home improvement, and potentially a Guatemala trip.
"I'm overwhelmed with happiness and joy," he said.
The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday is worth approximately $1.15 billion.