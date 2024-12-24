Man wins $30,000 lottery prize while driving to work

A Maryland man made a stop on his way to work and won a $30,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had some extra cash in his pocket made a stop on his way to work and won a $30,000 lottery prize. The Taneytown man told Maryland Lottery officials he had an extra $5 in his pocket so he stopped on his morning commute and bought some scratch-off tickets from the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Libertytown. Advertisement

The final ticket he scratched, a $3 Diamond Bingo game, ended up being a $30,000 winner.

"I was definitely in shock," the player recalled. "I about fell out of the truck. I checked it six times. Then when I got to work I checked it again."

The man said he showed the ticket to his grandmother, who had gotten him started playing the lottery when he turned 18.

"She cried," the winner said.

The player said his winnings will go toward paying off a family vehicle and doing some work on his home.