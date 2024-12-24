Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 4:01 PM

Man wins $30,000 lottery prize while driving to work

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man made a stop on his way to work and won a $30,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man made a stop on his way to work and won a $30,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had some extra cash in his pocket made a stop on his way to work and won a $30,000 lottery prize.

The Taneytown man told Maryland Lottery officials he had an extra $5 in his pocket so he stopped on his morning commute and bought some scratch-off tickets from the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Libertytown.

Advertisement

The final ticket he scratched, a $3 Diamond Bingo game, ended up being a $30,000 winner.

"I was definitely in shock," the player recalled. "I about fell out of the truck. I checked it six times. Then when I got to work I checked it again."

The man said he showed the ticket to his grandmother, who had gotten him started playing the lottery when he turned 18.

"She cried," the winner said.

The player said his winnings will go toward paying off a family vehicle and doing some work on his home.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer rescued after falling through ice on frozen reservoir
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Deer rescued after falling through ice on frozen reservoir
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Connecticut rescued a deer that fell through the ice covering a reservoir.
Fireballs seen over southern U.S. identified as satellite remains
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Fireballs seen over southern U.S. identified as satellite remains
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A series of bright fireballs that illuminated the night sky over several southern states was identified as the remains of a Chinese satellite.
Trapped cat rescued from inside chimney in Wyoming
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Trapped cat rescued from inside chimney in Wyoming
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Wyoming said a "cat-astrophe" was averted when a feline decided to play Santa Claws and became stuck inside a chimney.
Deputy chases escaped rooster around church parking lot
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Deputy chases escaped rooster around church parking lot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama shared body camera footage from a chase involving "an armed and dangerous subject" -- a rooster.
Conversation with co-worker leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Conversation with co-worker leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize after a conversation with a co-worker inspired him to start buying tickets.
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a baby Jesus statue reported stolen from a nativity scene was anonymously returned to a fire station with an apology note.
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A British board game fanatic broke his Guinness World Record when his collection of Monopoly board game memorabilia was tallied at 4,379.
Welsh firefighters rescue donkey from river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Welsh firefighters rescue donkey from river
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A team of firefighters and veterinarians came to the rescue of a donkey that fell down a slope into a river in Wales.
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Odd News // 4 days ago
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree in Virginia got a special tree-topper when a Barred Owl entered the home Thursday.
Fort Worth Fire Department rescues horse from cattle guard
Odd News // 4 days ago
Fort Worth Fire Department rescues horse from cattle guard
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas horse is safe after becoming stuck in a cattle guard Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement