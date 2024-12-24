Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A series of bright fireballs that illuminated the night sky over several southern states was identified as the remains of a Chinese satellite.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of fireballs streaking across the sky Saturday night over Tennessee, Arkansas and other southern states.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell said on social media that the light show was likely the remains of the decommissioned GaoJing/SuperView-1 02 satellite burning up in the atmosphere.

The commercial imaging satellite was launched in 2016 and was decommissioned after two years.