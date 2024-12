Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Connecticut rescued a deer that fell through the ice covering a reservoir.

The West Hartford Fire Department and West Hartford Police Animal Control personnel responded Tuesday morning when a deer was spotted struggling in the frigid water of MDC Reservoir No. 6.

"Per the MDC officers, while deer go through the ice periodically, animals tend to succumb before rescue or be deceased when discovered," Fire Chief Greg Priest told We-Ha.com. "This morning, the deer was found to be alive, very alert and reasonably close to shore."

The deer was brought back to shore, and an animal control officer determined it was healthy enough to be released back into the wild.