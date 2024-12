Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama shared body camera footage from a chase involving "an armed and dangerous subject" -- a rooster.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said on social media that "deputies responded to an armed and dangerous suspect attempting to roost in a local church parking lot."

Advertisement

The video shows a deputy "risking his life to protect the church flock."

"His feathers were ruffled, his nerves fried, but Deputy Watkins never nested until he got his man," the post said.

The rooster eventually fled into a tree, where the deputy was able to grab the avian and carry him back to his coop.