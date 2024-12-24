Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 1:20 PM

Trapped cat rescued from inside chimney in Wyoming

By Ben Hooper
Police in Powell, Wyo., came to the rescue of a cat stuck inside the chimney at Northwest College Foundation's Nelson House. Photo courtesy of the Powell Police Department/Facebook
Police in Powell, Wyo., came to the rescue of a cat stuck inside the chimney at Northwest College Foundation's Nelson House. Photo courtesy of the Powell Police Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Wyoming said a "cat-astrophe" was averted when a feline decided to play Santa Claws and became stuck inside a chimney.

The Powell Police Department said officers were summoned to Northwest College Foundation's Nelson House, where staff had heard a cat crying from inside the chimney but were unable to reach the animal.

Advertisement

Sgt. Dustin DelBiaggio and Officer Isaac Gutierrez responded to the scene, but the cat fled further up the chimney.

The officers said they dropped objects into the chimney from the roof in an attempt to spook the cat into climbing lower.

"The two of us tried to squeeze into the fireplace together, and kind of were able to hold on to it, onto both sides, until [Gutierrez] was able to get the good grasp on it and pull it out of there," DelBiaggio told the Powell Tribune.

The cat was dirty and thirsty, but uninjured.

The pet's owners said the cat had been wandering outside for longer and longer periods of time lately. They said it had been missing for about a week when it turned up in the chimney.

The family is currently out of town for Christmas, but will be reunited with the cat at the local animal shelter when they return.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fireballs seen over southern U.S. identified as satellite remains
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Fireballs seen over southern U.S. identified as satellite remains
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A series of bright fireballs that illuminated the night sky over several southern states was identified as the remains of a Chinese satellite.
Deputy chases escaped rooster around church parking lot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deputy chases escaped rooster around church parking lot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama shared body camera footage from a chase involving "an armed and dangerous subject" -- a rooster.
Conversation with co-worker leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Conversation with co-worker leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize after a conversation with a co-worker inspired him to start buying tickets.
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a baby Jesus statue reported stolen from a nativity scene was anonymously returned to a fire station with an apology note.
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A British board game fanatic broke his Guinness World Record when his collection of Monopoly board game memorabilia was tallied at 4,379.
Welsh firefighters rescue donkey from river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Welsh firefighters rescue donkey from river
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A team of firefighters and veterinarians came to the rescue of a donkey that fell down a slope into a river in Wales.
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Odd News // 3 days ago
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree in Virginia got a special tree-topper when a Barred Owl entered the home Thursday.
Fort Worth Fire Department rescues horse from cattle guard
Odd News // 4 days ago
Fort Worth Fire Department rescues horse from cattle guard
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas horse is safe after becoming stuck in a cattle guard Friday.
Overdue book returned to U.K. library after 30 years
Odd News // 4 days ago
Overdue book returned to U.K. library after 30 years
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A library book that has been overdue for more than three decades was finally returned to the U.K. library where it belongs.
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
Odd News // 4 days ago
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An egg bought from a supermarket was donated to a British charity and fetched $250 at auction due to an unusual feature: its "almost perfectly spherical" shape.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Baby Jesus statue stolen from nativity scene returned with apology note
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement