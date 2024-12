Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A team of firefighters and veterinarians came to the rescue of a donkey that fell down a slope into a river in Wales.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Newtown Fire Station said on social media that Nicky the donkey fell 65 feet down the slope in Abermule, Powys.

The team of about 15 firefighters and veterinarians sedated Nicky and loaded her onto an inflatable sled to cross the river and be brought back up to solid ground.

The rescue lasted for about three hours and Nicky was reunited with her owners and mate, firefighters said.

"Nothing says Christmas like a donkey rescue," the fire station said.