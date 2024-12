A Maryland man started buying lottery tickets after a conversation with a coworker and scored a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize after a conversation with a coworker inspired him to start buying tickets. The player, identified only as Chando, told Maryland Lottery officials he started buying lottery tickets twice a week after being inspired by a conversation with a coworker. Advertisement

About five months later, he bought a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket from Like on TV on Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt and revealed a $50,000 prize.

"I couldn't do anything but drop to my knees and thank god," the player recalled. "My kids thought I was joking, but I was in disbelief. This feels like a dream come true."

The winner said his prize money will go toward buying a house and making an extra-merry Christmas for his family.