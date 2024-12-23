Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a baby Jesus statue reported stolen from a nativity scene was anonymously returned to a fire station with an apology note.

The Fort Collins Police Department originally posted on social media that the baby Jesus statue was taken from the nativity scene at Old Town Square.

Police shared a security camera image of the "Grinch" absconding with the statue.

The department said in an update that the statue was anonymously dropped off at Poudre Fire Authority Station 1 in Fort Collins four days after the theft.

The statue had a note taped to its face, reading: "I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won't happen again."

Police said the businesses that own the nativity scene are not seeking to press charges against the contrite thief.