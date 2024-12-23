Trending
Odd News
Dec. 23, 2024 / 1:52 PM

Monopoly superfan's collection breaks own Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A British board game fanatic broke his own Guinness World Record when his collection of Monopoly board game memorabilia was tallied at 4,379.

Neil Scallan, whose collection is largely composed of different Monopoly editions, set the record with 1,677 sets in 2016, and broke his record with 1,999 in 2017 and 2,249 in 2018.

His collection stands at 4,379, cementing his position as the world record holder for the largest collection of Monopoly board game memorabilia.

"I started with the standard set. Then I'd get them from different countries as I was traveling," Scallan told Guinness World Records.

"On the sets, when you'd go abroad, would be places that you'd visited, so it was a nice double whammy. It was nice to have something which was a memento of your trip and all the places you'd been in a collectible."

Scallan said there is one "holy grail" still missing from his collection: a rare edition of the game created for the Cronulla Sharks, an Australian rugby team.

"The set that everyone is after, and even myself, is Cronulla Sharks from Australia," he said. "I was in the [game board company] Winning Moves headquarters in Sydney, and they had one on the shelf, and I was looking at it saying, 'Please can I have it?' But he said, 'It's my own personal edition.'"

