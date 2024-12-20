Trending
Dec. 20, 2024 / 2:43 PM

Virginia home gets unexpected owl tree-topper

By Jessica Inman
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree in Virginia got a special tree-topper when a Barred Owl entered the home Thursday.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted two photos of the bird on Facebook.

"This beautiful Barred Owl decided to play Santa and drop in -- literally -- through the chimney of a local home, and declared himself the newest star on top of their Christmas tree," officials wrote in the caption.

"Look closely - you'll see he knocked the old star over to make room for himself," they added.

The owl was ultimately released, but this is not the first time that an owl decided to rest atop a Christmas tree in recent months.

In October, an owl found its way into a Georgia mansion and found refuge on a tree.

