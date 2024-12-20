Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 20, 2024 / 11:17 AM

Overdue book returned to U.K. library after 30 years

By Jessica Inman
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A library book that has been overdue for more than three decades was finally returned to the U.K. library where it belongs.

The Crediton Library posted about the late return on their Facebook page Thursday.

Advertisement

"We are very grateful to anonymous borrower who posted us back our copy of Thomas's ABC this week," the post says. "We checked the date label and note that this book was slightly overdue by 31.5 years."

The library included two photos with their post. One showed the book's cover, and an envelope with no return address.

The other image shows the borrowing card, with the last stamp dated Mar. 25, 1993.

"Fortunately, Libraries Unlimited no longer issue fines on children's books so we have cancelled our trip to the Bahamas over the Christmas holiday on this occasion," the post continues.

"It's a Christmas miracle!" wrote one Facebook user in the comments.

This wasn't the only severely overdue book returned this holiday season.

Chuck Hildebrandt found a book that he'd unintentionally kept for 50 years, but when he tried to bring it back to the library, they wouldn't take it.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
Odd News // 18 hours ago
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An egg bought from a supermarket was donated to a British charity and fetched $250 at auction due to an unusual feature: its "almost perfectly spherical" shape.
Forgetful lottery player wins $50,000 prize in Washington
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Forgetful lottery player wins $50,000 prize in Washington
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Washington man who forgot to buy a lottery ticket at his usual store forgot about the ticket again after buying it at a different place -- but ended up winning $50,000.
'Snake' that prompted police response in Massachusetts was a fake
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Snake' that prompted police response in Massachusetts was a fake
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts responded to a report of a trespassing snake inside a resident's home, but arrived to find the supposed serpentine suspect was a fake placed in the house as a prank.
Spider monkey caught running loose through Texas neighborhood
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Spider monkey caught running loose through Texas neighborhood
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Animal care officers in Texas were summoned to a neighborhood to round up an unusual -- and illegal -- escaped pet: a spider monkey.
Santa Claus presides over day of weddings ahead of Christmas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Santa Claus presides over day of weddings ahead of Christmas
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Santa Claus made an early visit to Broken Arrow, Okla., to preside over 14 weddings for the city's pre-Christmas Wedding Wednesday.
20-year-old blind cat rescued from frozen lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
20-year-old blind cat rescued from frozen lake
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old blind cat fell through the ice on a frozen lake and was rescued by a pair of local residents, animal control officials said.
Phone ad leads W.Va. woman to $100,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Phone ad leads W.Va. woman to $100,000 Powerball prize
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man said an ad for the state lottery's new mobile app led to her winning a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Barbecue company cooks up 655 pounds of chicken wings
Odd News // 1 day ago
Barbecue company cooks up 655 pounds of chicken wings
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A barbecue grill company celebrated its 50th anniversary by cooking up a record-breaking 655 pounds and 12.8 ounces of chicken wings in Georgia.
Connecticut firefighters rescue dog that swam out to sea
Odd News // 1 day ago
Connecticut firefighters rescue dog that swam out to sea
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a runaway dog that jumped into the ocean and started swimming out to sea.
Pig captured after over a month on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pig captured after over a month on the loose in Pennsylvania
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said a pig on the loose for well over a month has finally been captured and will be put up for adoption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man uses lottery winnings to buy another ticket, wins $3 million
Man uses lottery winnings to buy another ticket, wins $3 million
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
'Almost perfectly spherical' egg auctioned for $250
106-year-old woman stays young with positivity, Fireball whiskey
106-year-old woman stays young with positivity, Fireball whiskey
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Drone show's giant gingerbread house sets world record
Drone show's giant gingerbread house sets world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement