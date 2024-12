Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas horse is safe after becoming stuck in a cattle guard Friday.

The Fort Worth Fire Department teamed with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office to rescue the animal at 5:30 a.m.

"A TCSO Deputy sedated the horse to keep him safe," officials wrote in a social media post. "Then Rescue 38's crew cut and spread the cattle guard to free the three legs that were stuck. The operation took about 45 minutes to completely free him."

Once he was safely removed, he was taken across the street, where officials helped him stand. He was then taken to a vet.

The horse did not appear to sustain significant injuries, officials said.

This is the second horse rescue in a matter of days. A horse in California fell into a grain silo basement on Tuesday.