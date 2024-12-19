Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Animal care officers in Texas were summoned to a neighborhood to round up an unusual -- and illegal -- escaped pet: a spider monkey.

San Antonio Animal Care Services officers were called out Tuesday to a neighborhood in the Poteet and Jourdanton area, about 13 miles south of the city, on a report of a monkey running loose through a residential area.

Officers arrived and observed the small primate running across rooftops and vaulting over fences.

The officers were able to safely capture the monkey and return it to the animal's owners. The owners, who do not live in the area, were informed that exotic animals are not legal to keep as pets in the area and officials said they will received related citations.