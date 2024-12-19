Forgetful lottery player wins $50,000 prize in Washington

|Advertisement
Pete said he ended up forgetting about the tickets until a week later, when he scratched them off.
He said one of tickets, a holiday-themed Minty Money scratch-off, initially didn't appear to be a winner, but he scanned it with his phone to double-check and discovered it was a $50,000 winner.
Pete said he had to send a photo of the ticket to his girlfriend before she would believe he had stuck it big.
The winner said his prize money will give him some extra spending cash during his upcoming trip to Europe and the rest will be invested.