Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts responded to a report of a trespassing snake inside a resident's home, but arrived to find the supposed serpentine suspect was a fake placed in the house as a prank.

The Needham Police Department said on social media that two officers accompanied the city's animal control officer to assist the caller, who the post said "was very upset."

Advertisement

Police wrote Officer Matthew Palmer, "with no regard for his safety, grabbed the snake by the head to bring it safely outside. No one could have guessed what happened next."

Palmer quickly realized the snake in his hand was a plastic replica.

"Turns out, another tenant in the house knew of the female's fear of snakes and planted a fake one inside the house," the post said.