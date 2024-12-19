Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Santa Claus made an early visit to Broken Arrow, Okla., to preside over 14 weddings for the city's pre-Christmas Wedding Wednesday.

"Time does get a little tight this time of the year, but luckily with a lot of help from Mrs. Claus and a lot of the good helper elves, we're able to make things happen up there," Santa told KOKI-TV.

Advertisement

The event marked the second annual Wedding Wednesday sponsored by the city and presided over by jolly old St. Nick. The newlywed couples were treated to rides in horse-drawn carriages after their ceremonies.

Erin Hofener, the marketing and communications coordinator for the Tourism and Economic Office for the City of Broken Arrow, said the 14 available wedding slots were quickly booked.

"This year, we filled up very quickly on our options, so maybe next year, we'll get to have more slots available too," Hofener said.