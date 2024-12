A West Virginia woman said an ad on her phone inspired her to buy a Powerball ticket that earned her a $100,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man said an ad for the state lottery's new mobile app led to her winning a $100,000 Powerball prize. The player, identified as Parkersburg resident Angela V., told West Virginia Lottery officials she is not a frequent player, but decided to give it a try when an ad for the new iLottery platform caught her eye.

"My dad always played the lottery, but I never liked going to gas stations to buy tickets," Angela said. "When I saw the ad on my phone, I thought, why not download it and give it a try?"

Angela used iPlay to buy 10 tickets for the Dec. 14 Powerball drawing and one of her tickets ended up matching four numbers and the Powerball, earning a $100,000 prize.