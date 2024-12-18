1 of 2 | A 20-year-old blind cat named Tiki was rescued after falling through the ice covering Nabnasset Lake in Massachusetts. Photo courtesy of Westlake Animal Control/Facebook

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old blind cat fell through the ice on a frozen lake and was rescued by a pair of local residents, animal control officials said. Westlake Animal Control in Massachusetts said in a Facebook post that the Westlake Police Department received a call from a member of the public reporting a cat standing on a piece of ice floating in the middle of Nabnasset Lake.

The caller said she could hear the ice cracking beneath the animal, and moments later the feline fell through into the frigid water.

A pair of witnesses, identified only as Kris S. and Nate P., rushed into action before animal control personnel arrived.

Nate used a row boat to venture out into the lake, using a shovel to break up the ice along his way. He was able to pluck the cat out of the water and the duo took the wet animal indoors to warm up with blankets.

Animal control officers arrived and were able to take the cat, which was lethargic and in shock, to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The cat was later identified as Tiki, a 20-year-old blind cat who went missing from his owner's home.

"We believe that Tiki may have been chased onto the ice by a predator last night and found himself stuck on the ice floating straight across the lake through the night," the post said.