Odd News
Dec. 18, 2024

Barbecue company cooks up 655 pounds of chicken wings

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A barbecue grill company celebrated its 50th anniversary by cooking up a record-breaking 655 pounds and 12.8 ounces of chicken wings in Georgia.

Big Green Egg celebrated its 50th anniversary at Eggtoberfest, its annual grill expo in Lawrenceville, by assembling a team of barbecue chefs to cook up the gargantuan serving of chicken wings on 47 of the company's extra-large kamado-style grills.

The wings were slathered in Ed's Famous Wing Sauce, named for company founder Ed Fisher, before being cooked and officially weighed by Georgia Department of Agriculture personnel.

The weighty wings were enough to take the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of chicken wings at 655 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

The wings were served to festival attendees and the remainder was donated to local charity groups.

