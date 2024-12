1 of 2 | The Bensalem Township Police Department in Pennsylvania announced a pig on the loose in the area for over a month was safely captured and will soon be available for adoption. Photo courtesy of the Bensalem Township Police Department

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said a pig on the loose for well over a month has finally been captured and will be put up for adoption. The Bensalem Township Police Department said in a news release that the pig, dubbed Porky by officers, was ensnared in a humane trap Tuesday in the Newport Mews Drive area.

The trap was provided by K911 Lost Dog Search Team Ruby.

The pig had already been on the loose for several weeks when police asked the public to keep a lookout for the loose animal on Nov. 18.

The department said Porky was taken to Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison, where he will be examined by a veterinarian and put up for adoption by the Pig Placement Network.

"'Porky' was charged with fleeing and eluding police," the news release said. "Please, no pig-cop jokes!"