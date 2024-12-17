Trending
Odd News
Dec. 17, 2024

Odd 2024: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- As we approach the end of 2024, it is important to look back at all of the monumental achievements of the past year -- especially when it comes to weird and wonderful Guinness World Records.

For the third year in a row, we have scoured the UPI Odd News headlines to bring you the 10 oddest Guinness World Records of 2024.

Smallest washing machine

Sebin Saji of India broke the Guinness World Record for the smallest washing machine when his minute appliance was officially measured at 1.28 inches by 1.32 inches by 1.52 inches -- smaller than a Tamagotchi digital pet.

In order to qualify for the record, Saji had to demonstrate that his washing machine was fully functional and could run a full cycle -- wash, rinse and spin.

Largest building in the shape of a chicken

The Campuestohan Highland Resort, located in Negros Occidental, earned a world record when it unveiled its new rooster-shaped building, which stands at 114 feet, 7 inches tall.

Owner Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan said the shape of the building, which features 15 air-conditioned hotel rooms, is a tribute to the local gamefowl industry.

Longest paddling journey by pumpkin boat

Oregon man Gary Kristensen hollowed out a pumpkin he dubbed Punky Loafster and took a 45.67-mile journey down the Columbia River to break this record.

Kristensen, who faced strong winds and unstable waters during his journey, printed the words "it's real" on the side of the pumpkin to answer the most obvious question that might have been asked by curious onlookers.

Fastest 10 meters on a skateboard by a cat

Bao Zi, an American shorthair cat belonging to Chinese man Li Jiangtao, showed off his shredding skills by skateboarding 10 meters -- 32.8 feet -- in 12.85 seconds.

Li, a professional dog trainer, said he originally brought Bao Zi home to help deal with a rodent problem, but he noticed the feline would watch intently while he was teaching dogs how to skateboard, so he started teaching Bao Zi to do his own tricks.

Most rice grains eaten in one minute using chopsticks

Bangladeshi woman Sumaiya Khan said her love for Korean culture -- and ramen noodle dishes -- inspired her to go for a world record that required her to eat one grain of rice at a time with her chopsticks.

Khan, who said the greatest challenge was ensuring extra pieces of rice didn't stick to her chopsticks, easily defeated the record by eating 37 grains of rice.

Highest car bungee jump

Laurent Lasko, a professional stuntman and race car driver, sat in the driver's seat of a Nissan Qashqai e-Power vehicle when it was dropped from a crane at a height of 213 feet and 3 inches.

The car bounced up and down at the end of a bungee cord before safely coming to a rest and setting a new world record.

Most gaming consoles connected to a single TV

Saudi Arabian gamer Ibrahim Al-Nasser said he needed to employ the use of more than 30 RCA switchers and more than 12 HDMI switchers to hook 444 video game consoles up to his TV.

Al-Nasser said he needs to use an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of which switch boxes and converters he needs to use to play each console.

Fastest motorized wheelbarrow

British mechanic Dylan Phillips hit the tarmac during Straightliners Speed Week 2024 at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire and took his custom-built vehicle, a motorized wheelbarrow, up to a top speed of 52.58 mph.

Phillips said getting the wheelbarrow up to speed is scary, but the real issue is slowing down, as the unusual vehicle only has brakes on the front.

Most items identified by a parrot in three minutes

Apollo, a 4-year-old African gray parrot belonging to Florida residents Dalton and Victoria "Tori" Mason, was able to identify 12 objects presented to him by name in three minutes.

The social media-famous parrot, who has 2.8 million followers on TikTok, identified objects including a book, a sock and a figurine of Super Mario's nemesis, Wario.

Widest wig

Helen Williams, who previously earned the Guinness World Record for the longest handmade wig at 1,152 feet and 5 inches, earned her second title by assembling a wig measuring 11 feet, 11 inches wide -- 1 inch wider than a Mini Cooper car is long.

Williams, a professional wig maker in Nigeria, said she used more than 800 bundles of real hair to make her record-breaking wig, which was then decorated with 1,000 rhinestones and put on display in her office.

