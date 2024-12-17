Man uses lottery winnings to buy another ticket, wins $3 million

|Advertisement
"I started scratching off the amount and saw the skinny dollar sign and the three and I about passed out," the man said. "I had to do a double take, triple take. I pulled up the app and scanned it. It said, 'Congratulations, you won $3,000,000, claim at KLC.' That's when it got real!"
The man said he always knew he would hit it big someday.
"I've always told friends and family, 'It's not if, it's when,'" he said.
The winner said his prize money will go toward paying off debt, traveling and investing.