Man uses lottery winnings to buy another ticket, wins $3 million

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who won $40 from a lottery ticket used his winnings to buy another ticket that earned him a $3 million prize. The Radcliff man told Kentucky Lottery officials he was feeling lucky after winning $40 from a ticket, so he used $30 of his prize money to buy a Break Fort Knox scratch-off ticket from the Elizabethtown Kroger store.

"I started scratching off the amount and saw the skinny dollar sign and the three and I about passed out," the man said. "I had to do a double take, triple take. I pulled up the app and scanned it. It said, 'Congratulations, you won $3,000,000, claim at KLC.' That's when it got real!"

The man said he always knew he would hit it big someday.

"I've always told friends and family, 'It's not if, it's when,'" he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying off debt, traveling and investing.