Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A North Texas drone show company broke a Guinness World Record by using 4,981 drones to create the image of a gingerbread house in the sky.

The holiday-themed show by Coppell-based Sky Elements Drone Shows and UVify employed 4,981 drones to create a series of holiday-themed images, including Santa Claus and various snowmen, in the sky over Mansfield.

Guinness World Records confirmed the show set a new record for the largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image displayed by multirotors/drones.

Sky Elements previously set a Guinness World Record earlier this year for largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones. The record was broken during San Diego Comic-Con to promote the film Deadpool & Wolverine.