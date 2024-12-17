Trending
Odd News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 4:31 PM

106-year-old woman stays young with positivity, Fireball whiskey

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A woman who celebrated her 106th birthday at her retirement home in Ohio credited her long life to a positive attitude -- and a love of Fireball whiskey.

Florence Hackman, who was nicknamed "Fireball Flo" after her love of the liquor led to the manufacturer sending her complimentary bottles and merchandise for her 105th birthday, turned 106 Monday at the Traditions of Deerfield senior living facility in Loveland.

"I just try to be nice to people and try to go one day at a time -- that's all," Hackman said in a post on the Traditions of Deerfield Facebook page. "If you get that one day in, then you can go on to the next one. So that's what you've got to do -- one day at a time -- think what I've got to do today. You've got to keep moving as long as you can."

The retirement home said Hackman still attends daily happy hours with her friends and closely follows her favorite sports team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

