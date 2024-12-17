Trending
Odd News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 1:28 PM

Horse rescued from basement of abandoned grain silo in California

By Ben Hooper
A horse was rescued from the basement of an abandoned grain silo in Yolo County, Calif. Photo courtesy of El Dorado Search and Rescue/Facebook
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A California search and rescue team came to the rescue of a horse that wandered into an abandoned grain silo and fell through a narrow opening into the basement.

El Dorado Search and Rescue said on social media that the team was summoned to the scene by Yolo County Animal Services after the horse was found to have fallen through a 22-inch opening into the basement of an abandoned grain silo.

The search and rescue team was assisted by personnel from the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital's Large Animal Clinic, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, and Yolo Fire.

A pulley system was erected and the rescuers were able to hoist the mare, named Matsie, out of the dark basement.

The team said Matsie "was reunited with her family and friends."

"The team collaboration between the response groups that frequently train together to perform a difficult rescue showed that their dedication and training pays off," the post said. "Technical equipment that was critically needed on this rescue was donated by Halter Project."

