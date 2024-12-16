Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Members of an Indian martial arts collective broke a bizarre Guinness World Record: Most slices of a cucumber held in a person's mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute.

A video shared by Guinness World Records on social media shows a member of the Bir Khalsa martial arts collective donning a blindfold and wielding an electric chainsaw on the set of the record-keeping organization's Italian TV series, Lo Show Dei Record.

Another member of the martial arts group holds a cucumber in his mouth while the blindfolded man slices it. A third member replaces the cucumber whenever it is cut down to the holder's lips.

The record was successfully achieved with 71 slices in one minute -- and no one was injured during the attempt.