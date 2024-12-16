View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Members of an Indian martial arts collective broke a bizarre Guinness World Record: Most slices of a cucumber held in a person's mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute. A video shared by Guinness World Records on social media shows a member of the Bir Khalsa martial arts collective donning a blindfold and wielding an electric chainsaw on the set of the record-keeping organization's Italian TV series, Lo Show Dei Record. Advertisement Another member of the martial arts group holds a cucumber in his mouth while the blindfolded man slices it. A third member replaces the cucumber whenever it is cut down to the holder's lips. The record was successfully achieved with 71 slices in one minute -- and no one was injured during the attempt. Read More Rugby player tackled by field-invading deer 7,782 lottery tickets strike big with winning numbers 5-5-5 Dog rescued from ledge of highway bridge in Florida