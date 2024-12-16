Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 16, 2024 / 4:28 PM

Martial artists break dangerous record involving cucumber, chainsaw, blindfold

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Members of an Indian martial arts collective broke a bizarre Guinness World Record: Most slices of a cucumber held in a person's mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute.

A video shared by Guinness World Records on social media shows a member of the Bir Khalsa martial arts collective donning a blindfold and wielding an electric chainsaw on the set of the record-keeping organization's Italian TV series, Lo Show Dei Record.

Another member of the martial arts group holds a cucumber in his mouth while the blindfolded man slices it. A third member replaces the cucumber whenever it is cut down to the holder's lips.

The record was successfully achieved with 71 slices in one minute -- and no one was injured during the attempt.

Rugby player tackled by field-invading deer
Odd News // 11 hours ago
Rugby player tackled by field-invading deer
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A rugby match in England was interrupted when a deer ran out onto the field and collided with a player.
7,782 lottery tickets strike big with winning numbers 5-5-5
Odd News // 11 hours ago
7,782 lottery tickets strike big with winning numbers 5-5-5
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 7,782 winning tickets resulted from a Pick 3 drawing that came up with the numbers 5-5-5.
Dog rescued from ledge of highway bridge in Florida
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Dog rescued from ledge of highway bridge in Florida
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Animal services personnel in Florida came to the rescue of a dog found stranded on a ledge at the side of a highway bridge.
Gathering of angels in the Philippines breaks world record
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Gathering of angels in the Philippines breaks world record
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A municipality in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 2,000 people dressed as angels.
'Injured' falcon gets loose inside officer's patrol car in Arizona
Odd News // 15 hours ago
'Injured' falcon gets loose inside officer's patrol car in Arizona
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A seemingly injured falcon was rescued by an animal control officer in Arizona, but regained some of its strength during transport and escaped onto the officer's dashboard.
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Odd News // 3 days ago
Driver stopped in Wyoming for covering car in Christmas lights
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Wyoming are reminding residents to decorate their homes for Christmas instead of their vehicles after a driver was pulled over with their car illuminated by festive lights.
Man wins $1M Powerball prize, thanks to stop for football snacks
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man wins $1M Powerball prize, thanks to stop for football snacks
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man stopped to buy some snacks for a football game and bought a Powerball ticket that earned him a $1 million prize.
Blindfolded man executes 41 pickleball serves in one minute
Odd News // 3 days ago
Blindfolded man executes 41 pickleball serves in one minute
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records added another title to his name by donning a blindfold and performing 41 pickleball serves in one minute.
Zoo director dons ostrich costume for surprise escape drill
Odd News // 3 days ago
Zoo director dons ostrich costume for surprise escape drill
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
510-pound black bear breaks state record in Mississippi
Odd News // 4 days ago
510-pound black bear breaks state record in Mississippi
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Mississippi said researchers trapped and tagged a 510-pound bear that is officially the largest ever documented in the state.
