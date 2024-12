Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A rugby match in England was interrupted when a deer ran out onto the field and collided with a player.

A video captured by a spectator at Saturday's game between the Marlow Rugby Club 2nd XV and the Rams Rugby Club 3rd Team Centaurs in the Berks/Bucks & Oxon South League shows the small deer dash out onto the field during play.

The deer collides with a player, sending him tumbling to the grass.

The Marlow Rugby Club, which went on to win the match 19-17, said neither the player nor the animal were injured.