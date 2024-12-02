Forgotten $10 bill leads Mo. man to $100,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I used $5 of it to buy gas, and then I used the other $5 to buy a Scratchers ticket," the player recalled.
He selected a Heaps of Cash scratch-off ticket.
"I've actually been playing that ticket for a week or so, and I didn't win anything," the player said. "And I thought I'd try it one more time."
The man's persistence paid off when he scratched off a $100,000 top prize.
"I got in the car and I called my wife and she didn't believe me," the winner said. "It wasn't until I got home and showed her that she believed me."