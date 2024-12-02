Trending
Dec. 2, 2024 / 4:16 PM

Forgotten $10 bill leads Mo. man to $100,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Missouri man found a forgotten $10 bill in his pocket and used half of the money to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that won him $100,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Missouri man found a forgotten $10 bill in his pocket and used half of the money to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that won him $100,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Missouri man unexpectedly found a forgotten $10 bill in his pocket and used it to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $100,000.

The St. Louis County man told Missouri Lottery officials he stopped at the QuikTrip store on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis and discovered there was a forgotten $10 bill in his pocket.

"I used $5 of it to buy gas, and then I used the other $5 to buy a Scratchers ticket," the player recalled.

He selected a Heaps of Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I've actually been playing that ticket for a week or so, and I didn't win anything," the player said. "And I thought I'd try it one more time."

The man's persistence paid off when he scratched off a $100,000 top prize.

"I got in the car and I called my wife and she didn't believe me," the winner said. "It wasn't until I got home and showed her that she believed me."

