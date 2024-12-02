Trending
Dec. 2, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Man compensated $2.53 after unwrapping smooth Mars bar

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A British man was awarded $2.53 in compensation from Mars Wrigley U.K. after he unwrapped a Mars bar -- known as a Milky Way in the United States -- and found it was missing its signature ripple.

Harry Seager, 34, of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, posted a photo of his unusually smooth candy bar to the Dull Men's Club group on Facebook, and the post quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of shares and thousands of comments.

"It tasted the same," Seager told The Guardian. "It just was a lot thinner on top that's all -- not quite as thick."

Seager, who bought the Mars bar from an Oxfordshire gas station while en route to a classic car show in Birmingham, reached out to the company the next day.

Seager said he wasn't seeking any compensation, but he was curious about what had caused the Mars bar's smoothness and wanted to inform the company in case there was a production problem that hadn't been caught.

Mars Wrigley U.K. did not offer Seager an explanation, but did award him a £2 voucher -- worth $2.53 in U.S. currency.

"The only reason I emailed [Mars] was because I was interested in what might have caused it to happen. That is all I wanted to know and they kept side-lining that question," Seager told the BBC. "I think £2 is great, it will be two free Mars bars. Maybe they could have sent me more but I'm not being ungrateful. I think it's amazing after everything that's happened that I got the £2 voucher."

Commenters on the post who are familiar with the candy-making process said the bar most likely simply missed being blown by air in a machine called an enrober. The blowing process is what causes the chocolate on top to swirl.

