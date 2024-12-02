Restaurant breaks kebab world record at Australian festival

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian restaurant cooked up 1,212 pounds of kebab meat and french fries to feed festival attendees and break a Guinness World Record.

The King Kebab House in Campbelltown, New South Wales, started with 660 pounds of uncooked fries and more than 1,300 pounds of uncooked chicken and beef to break the record at the Campbelltown Street Festival.

The finished kebab weighed in at 660 pounds, and was served alongside the 552 pounds of cooked fries to complete the meal.

The food was laid out on a series of tables measuring over 300 feet long before being served to festival-goers.

The massive meal took the Guinness World Records title for the largest serving of doner kebab meat and chips.

"The Campbelltown community has been incredibly generous and supportive of our business over the years, and we felt this was the perfect way to say thank you and give something back," King Kebab House owner and operator Mevlana Cifci told Guinness World Records. "We wanted to create a moment that Campbelltown could be proud of, a moment that would unite everyone and bring recognition to our town on a global scale."