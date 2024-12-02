Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A chihuahua seen perched on the base of a concrete support beam for a pedestrian bridge over a Texas bayou was rescued from frigid waters after fleeing from firefighters.

A passerby spotted the small dog on the support beam over Sims Bayou at the Houston Botanic Garden and alerted groundskeeper Fernando Vivanco.

Vivanco, who said he was concerned for the dog due to both the cold water and the fact that he had seen alligators in the area before, contacted authorities.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to catch the canine, but it jumped into the water and tried to swim away.

A department diver was able to catch up with the spooked dog and bring it back to dry land.

Judy Hausler, who works as an independent animal rescuer and transporter, was on the scene during the rescue and took the dog home overnight.

The dog, named Burbie, was reunited with her owner the next day.