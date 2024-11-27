Trending
Nov. 27, 2024 / 1:30 PM

'Walking Dead' superfan's collection earns Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Saudi Arabia man earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of 3,053 different pieces of memorabilia related to comic book and TV franchise The Walking Dead.

Dammam resident Rashid Al-Olayan transformed part of his home into a The Walking Dead museum, featuring toys, books, games, statues and artwork stemming from the comic book series, the AMC series and its spin-offs.

"I believe The Walking Dead franchise is the best out there," Al-Olayan told Guinness World Records. "Who doesn't love a zombie show? It's the perfect show for me."

Al-Olayan's collection began in 2015 with a set of action figures depicting Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, and her pet zombies.

His collection now encompasses 3,053 items and even includes some screen-worn costume pieces from the franchise.

"I believe the characters in the show and comic books are relatable, you will cheer for them and want them to survive, but unfortunately in this show you lose a lot of the main characters," Al-Olayan said. "But that's part of the reason we love the show, because you don't know what's going to happen next."

Several of the pieces in his collection have been autographed by actors from the series, and Al-Olayan said he is hoping to one day get Robert Kirkman, the writer and co-creator of the comic book series, to sign some of his items.

"As long as there are some pieces that I don't have, I'm going to aim to get them all," he said. "My goal is to get every single thing and I won't stop until I achieve it."

