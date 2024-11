Billy Glenn hit big in the Kentucky Lottery's Lucky For Life drawing after using the same set of numbers for nine years. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man won a lottery jackpot worth $25,000 a year for life after using the same set of lucky numbers for nine years. Lexington resident Billy Glenn told Kentucky Lottery officials he played the same set of numbers in the Lucky For Life drawing for nine years and seven months.

Glenn said the numbers represent anniversaries and jersey numbers from his favorite Major League Baseball players.

His numbers finally came up in the Nov. 19 drawing, earning him the second prize sum of $25,000 a year for life.

"I've just been waiting for the dream," Glenn told lottery officials.

He said his prize money will go toward paying off debt and doing some projects around the house.

"This is a nice little reset," Glenn said.