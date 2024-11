The world's largest iced latte was served in an 11-foot tall cup at Dunkin's corporate office in Massachusetts. Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Social media star Nick DiGiovanni teamed up with Dunkin' to break the Guinness World Record for the largest iced latte. DiGiovanni, a chef and social media influencer with multiple Guinness World Records titles, filled an 11-foot tall Dunkin' cup with ice, milk and espresso to take on the record. Advertisement

Guinness World Records confirmed the resulting 276-gallon beverage was the world's largest iced latte.

The massive latte was then portioned out into smaller cups and served to more than 300 employees at Dunkin's corporate office in Massachusetts.