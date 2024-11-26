Trending
Nov. 26, 2024

Iowa man credits late grandfather for $25,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
Myles Jones stopped to buy flowers on the anniversary of his grandfather's death and ended up winning a $25,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery
Myles Jones stopped to buy flowers on the anniversary of his grandfather's death and ended up winning a $25,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Iowa man who stopped to buy flowers to commemorate the anniversary of his grandfather's death ended up winning a $25,000 lottery prize.

Myles Jones, 21, of Washington, told Iowa Lottery officials he stopped at the Fareway store on North Marion Avenue in Washington to buy flowers for his mother, aunt and grandmother to mark a special occasion.

"My grandpa passed away three years ago," Jones explained. "Kind of like a good gesture in his memory."

Jones ended up buying an X-tra Bingo scratch-off lottery ticket at the store and was shocked to reveal a $25,000 prize.

"I was just like, 'Is this a joke?' I just didn't know what to believe, honestly," Jones said.

He said he believes his grandfather had a hand in his good fortune.

"It was really him just looking out for me," Jones said.

The winner said he will use his winnings to pay off his student debt.

