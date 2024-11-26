Iowa man credits late grandfather for $25,000 lottery win

|Advertisement
"My grandpa passed away three years ago," Jones explained. "Kind of like a good gesture in his memory."
Jones ended up buying an X-tra Bingo scratch-off lottery ticket at the store and was shocked to reveal a $25,000 prize.
"I was just like, 'Is this a joke?' I just didn't know what to believe, honestly," Jones said.
He said he believes his grandfather had a hand in his good fortune.
"It was really him just looking out for me," Jones said.
The winner said he will use his winnings to pay off his student debt.