Nov. 26, 2024 / 12:52 PM

Two goats 'detained' after being caught chasing pedestrians

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Washington rounded up a pair of escaped goats that went wandering through a city and chased pedestrians.

The Kent Police Department said on social media that two goats were spotted in the northern part of the city and were "detained for baaaaaadddd behavior."

"We are not sure where they came from, but the two of them got in into their heads that chasing people would be a good time," the post said. "Don't goat us wrong, they are very cute. But no kidding around, it's not OK for people or goats to chase others."

The department joked: "When asked why they were being so aggressive, one of them bleated that he was just 'feeling a bit baaaaa-d today.'"

The goats "were not booked for their nefarious acts" but were instead given a "comfy ride" to the King County Animal Shelter, where officials are now trying to find their owner.

