Deer wearing high-visibility vest seen wandering British Columbia town

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a northern British Columbia community are trying to solve the mystery of a local deer seen wandering around wearing a high-visibility vest.

Andrea Arnold, a McBride resident who works as a reporter for the Rocky Mountain Goat newspaper, snapped photos when she spotted the deer walking around wearing the unusual garment.

"They're everywhere around town, but this one was wearing high-vis. I did a double, triple take like, 'Wait, what am I actually seeing here?'" Arnold told CTV News.

Local resident Joe Rich, who also spotted the deer, said the animal would not have been able to don the vest without help.

"It's zipped right up," he told CBC News.

Rich said someone "had to tackle this thing and put the jacket on it. At first I thought maybe it got tangled up in it, but on second glance, that's not the case."

Sgt. Eamonn McArthur with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said an investigation has been opened and officers are determining what, if anything, to do about the vest-wearing deer.

"I don't even want to speculate on how that might have happened. They're not predisposed to wearing clothes" he said. "Even if you can get close enough to the wildlife to put it in a sweater or a jacket or boots or what have you, we recommend highly against that."