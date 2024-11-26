Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian circus performer put her endurance to the test by breaking two Guinness World Records with an aerial hoop in a single day.

Charlotte "Charli" Meath, 23, took on the records for the most aerial hoop somersaults in one minute (female) and the longest duration shoulder blade hang on aerial hoop at her gym in Geelong, Victoria.

"I saw on my Instagram feed that someone did the aerial hoop somersaults record and it's a skill that I've been doing for about seven or eight years now and they're pretty easy for me so I thought why not change up my training, give myself a bit of a challenge and see how many I could do," Meath told Guinness World Records. "In training I got about 45 and the existing record was 47 so I trained then went for it."

She said the somersaulting record involved the danger of cramps in her hamstrings, as well as one other major obstacle: "I definitely get dizzy, I could barely stand up after it."

Meath managed to take the record with 53 somersaults.

She said the shoulder blade hanging record was all about endurance. She claimed the second record with a time of 63.18 seconds.

"The hardest part about these records was probably training them in my own time before the attempt because I just had myself to motivate me, I didn't have anyone else yelling at me or cheering me on," she said.