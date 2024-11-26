Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 2:13 PM

USFWS equipment found covered in living 'blob of jelly'

By Ben Hooper
The Midwest Fisheries Center said researchers found a telemetry receiver covered in a "blob of jelly" made up of a colony of tiny animals. Photo by the Midwest Fisheries Center/Facebook
The Midwest Fisheries Center said researchers found a telemetry receiver covered in a "blob of jelly" made up of a colony of tiny animals. Photo by the Midwest Fisheries Center/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Midwest Fisheries Center shared photos of a telemetry receiver found covered in a living "blob of jelly."

The center said on social media that researchers hauled the receiver up to the surface and were surprised to see it covered in a "blob of jelly" comprised of "thousands of animals."

Advertisement

"Pectinatella magnifica, also known as the Magnificent Bryozoan (what a name!), forms large colonies, sometimes bigger than a basketball," the post said.

An individual creature, called a zooid, is smaller than a sesame seed and resembles "a tiny horseshoe with tentacles," researchers wrote. "These zooids live together in dense, jelly-like masses where they feed and reproduce."

The center conceded the animals "might look strange and maybe even a little gross," but they are a natural part of the underwater ecosystem and pose no danger to people.

"This blob will die and decompose over winter, but its offspring will float away and form new colonies elsewhere next summer," the post said.

Researchers said it was the first time that a telemetry receiver had been found covered in such a colony, although the devices have previously played host to animals including "insects, snails, mussels, crayfish and even the occasional madtom."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Circus performer breaks two world records on the aerial hoop
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Circus performer breaks two world records on the aerial hoop
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian circus performer put her endurance to the test by breaking two Guinness World Records with an aerial hoop in a single day.
Two goats 'detained' after being caught chasing pedestrians
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two goats 'detained' after being caught chasing pedestrians
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Washington rounded up a pair of escaped goats that went wandering through a city and chased pedestrians.
St. Louis Zoo announces birth of baby Asian elephant
Odd News // 22 hours ago
St. Louis Zoo announces birth of baby Asian elephant
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Zoo in Missouri announced the birth of a male baby Asian elephant, the first of his species to be conceived via artificial insemination at the facility.
Swimming raccoons rescued from Rhode Island drain
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Swimming raccoons rescued from Rhode Island drain
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Rhode Island Department of Transportation workers cleaning out catch basins made a startling discovery -- two trapped raccoons treading water in a rapidly-filling drain.
132-year-old message in a bottle uncovered at Scottish lighthouse
Odd News // 1 day ago
132-year-old message in a bottle uncovered at Scottish lighthouse
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- An engineer conducting an inspection at a 209-year-old Scottish lighthouse discovered a message in a bottle dating back 132 years.
Serial shoe thief at kindergarten identified as a weasel
Odd News // 1 day ago
Serial shoe thief at kindergarten identified as a weasel
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Police set up security cameras at a Japanese school after students' shoes started disappearing and the culprit was ultimately identified as a furry footwear fan -- a weasel.
Firefighters hoist horse out of frigid canal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters hoist horse out of frigid canal
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of an "adventurous horse" that ended up stranded in the frigid waters of a canal.
Hawk swoops toward chicken coop, gets caught in netting
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hawk swoops toward chicken coop, gets caught in netting
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A hungry hawk swooped toward a Connecticut homeowner's chicken coop and became stuck in the surrounding netting.
Cat rescued after five days stranded in Washington tree
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cat rescued after five days stranded in Washington tree
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington brought a cat back down to earth after the feline spent five days stranded in a tree.
Maryland woman wins her second lottery jackpot in two months
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland woman wins her second lottery jackpot in two months
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket just one month after winning $50,000 from another game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

132-year-old message in a bottle uncovered at Scottish lighthouse
132-year-old message in a bottle uncovered at Scottish lighthouse
Serial shoe thief at kindergarten identified as a weasel
Serial shoe thief at kindergarten identified as a weasel
Maryland woman wins her second lottery jackpot in two months
Maryland woman wins her second lottery jackpot in two months
Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework
Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework
St. Louis Zoo announces birth of baby Asian elephant
St. Louis Zoo announces birth of baby Asian elephant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement